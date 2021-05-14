Packers coach Matt LaFleur shares his feelings on Aaron Rodgers situation

Aaron Rodgers has yet to give Green Bay Packers fans any glimmer of hope that the issues between him and the franchise can be resolved, but head coach Matt LaFleur made his feelings known on Friday.

LaFleur was asked by reporters if he has any update on the Rodgers situation. While he didn’t offer much, LaFleur essentially professed his love for the reigning NFL MVP.

“We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way,” the coach said, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”

That is the same sentiment that was shared by Packers CEO Mark Murphy earlier this month, when he said the team is committed to Rodgers and is trying to address his concerns. Rodgers has not publicly revealed why he is unhappy, but all indications are he still wants out of Green Bay.

The Packers obviously feel Jordan Love can be their quarterback of the future, which is why they traded up to draft him in the first round last year. In doing so, however, they may have run Rodgers out of town. Rodgers could wind up leaving the team over a personal issue he has with someone else in the organization.