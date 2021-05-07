Report: Packers considered taking QB early in this year’s draft

The Green Bay Packers have given no indication publicly that they intend to trade Aaron Rodgers, but the way they reportedly prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft may prove that they have at least considered the possibility.

Tyler Dunne, who used to cover the Packers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, told Damon Amendolara of CBS Sports Radio on Friday that Green Bay executives did their homework on this year’s quarterback class and considered adding a player at the position on Day 2. That would have meant selecting a QB in either the second or third round.

Dunne said some of the frustration between Rodgers and the Packers this offseason has been mutual. Green Bay was apparently willing to make Rodgers a “very rich man” if he would restructure his contract in a way that would allow them to “sign a free agent that he wanted,” but the two sides were unable to work out a new deal.

The Packers traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love last year, so they obviously envision him becoming their franchise quarterback at some point. Still, the fact that they considered drafting a QB this year is likely an indication that they are worried about depth at the position.

Rodgers has been at odds with the Packers since they drafted Love and possibly before. He has reportedly been discouraging free agents from signing with the team and seems determined to force his way out of Green Bay. If the Packers give in, we have a decent idea of what it might cost another team to land Rodgers.