Packers veteran takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers’ speed

The Green Bay Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love as quarterback this year, and one of Rodgers’ longtime teammates sees one notable benefit.

The Packers are considering using more run-pass options due to Love’s greater mobility. Veteran tackle David Bakhtiari, however, explained the reasoning in another way.

“Because Aaron is slow as s—,” Bakhtiari told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Now we actually have an athletic quarterback who can move around.”

To be clear, Rodgers and Bakhtiari are still close, so the offensive lineman is just having fun here. It’s hardly the first time he’s done something like this.

However Bakhtiari puts it, it’s true that Love will change some things in the Green Bay offense. His teammates seem very confident in him, Bakhtiari included.