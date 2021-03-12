Packers make move to elevate Jordan Love to backup QB role

The Green Bay Packers appear to be making another move to demonstrate that Jordan Love is still the quarterback of the future in the eyes of the franchise.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers will not tender a contract to restricted free agent quarterback Tim Boyle. That means Boyle, who served as Aaron Rodgers’ primary backup in 2020, will become an unrestricted free agent. It also means that, unless the Packers add another quarterback, Love will likely be elevated to the role of Rodgers’ backup.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Packers are not tendering QB Tim Boyle as a restricted free agent, which seemingly moves Jordan Love up to Aaron Rodgers' primary backup. pic.twitter.com/W9nOyzimDf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2021

Garafolo notes that Rodgers was very fond of Boyle, so the Packers are risking more frustration from their star quarterback here. It also means the Packers will have little experience behind Rodgers, as Love was not active in any games last season.

The Packers didn’t hide how much work Love had to do when he entered camp last August. This may be a sign that they’re satisfied with his progress.