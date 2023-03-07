Report: Packers give Aaron Rodgers permission to speak with 1 team

If Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to play for a new team next season, it does not sound like the Green Bay Packers are going to stand in his way.

Rodgers has received permission from the Packers to speak with the New York Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Those conversations have already taken place and are expected to continue. Trey Wingo was told by sources late Monday night that Rodgers had spoken with the Jets and is open to the idea of playing for them. The two sides are expected to hold more talks on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The Jets are openly searching for an upgrade at quarterback, and Rodgers has been their primary target since the start of the offseason. They also made a strong push to sign Derek Carr, but Carr has since joined the New Orleans Saints.

Many have been skeptical that Rodgers would want to play for the Jets, but he apparently has not ruled it out. The four-time NFL MVP hinted recently that he will not be back with the Packers next season, and it is very possible that both sides feel a split would be best.

Even if there is mutual interest between Rodgers and the Jets, a blockbuster trade would have to be the next step. There is one big obstacle that could stand in the way of that, depending on how desperate New York is.