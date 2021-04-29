Packers GM issues response to Aaron Rodgers reports

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is attempting to play down reports about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness in Green Bay.

In a statement issued to the media, Gutekunst said the Packers are “committed” to Rodgers “in 2021 and beyond.”

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said, via the Associated Press. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

This reads like an attempt at damage control that is coming far too late. The team’s decision to use its first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love in 2020 was taken by Rodgers as a message that his days in Green Bay were numbered. At no point in the last year has anyone involved been able to shake that perception, and it’s clear that Rodgers still believes that.

It sounds like there are many other issues factoring into Rodgers’ unhappiness, and the Packers appear to be stuck both unwilling and unable to accommodate him. At this point, there really isn’t anything Gutekunst can say publicly to quiet the speculation that will only increase from here.