Here is why Aaron Rodgers is so unhappy with Packers

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly so unhappy with the Green Bay Packers that he does not want to return to the team, and it sounds like there are several factors that led to his frustration.

The tension between Rodgers and the Packers really seemed to reach a boil a year ago, when Green Bay traded up in the first round of the draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers has admitted he was not pleased about the decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, and the Love pick is one source of frustration for him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rodgers’ contract is also an issue. The 37-year-old has wanted an extension rather than a restructure, but the negotiations have not gotten anywhere.

Here is my understanding of the Aaron Rodgers situation: Rodgers and the #Packers have been negotiating a long-term contract offer. They’ve been working on it for weeks. Rodgers has been unhappy at times during those moments. No deal is done, and he’s not happy now. https://t.co/JkwoIriwIF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Over the last month, Aaron Rodgers had his agent Dave Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several days of meetings to work through the situation. Rodgers refused a restructure. Wanted an extension. Teams called knowing he wasn’t happy. GB rebuffed them. Offered an extension. No deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Depending on who you ask, the contract dispute may only be a small issue in the grand scheme of things. If you remember, Rodgers was frustrated three years ago that the Packers made significant changes to the team without consulting him first. Those changes included moving on from wide receiver Jordan Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. His discontent has probably been building for a while.

Rodgers raised a big red flag with the comments he made after the NFC Championship Game this year, though he later downplayed them. He has also taken shots at Green Bay’s front office in the past. It sounds like he simply wants out.