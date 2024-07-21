Packers sign star defender to big contract extension

The Green Bay Packers are ensuring defensive continuity by signing one of their most important players to a huge contract extension.

Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark is signing a new three-year, $64 million deal with the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The agreement includes $29 million in 2024 money.

Paid again: The #Packers and Pro Bowl

NT Kenny Clark have agreed to terms on another massive contract extension to keep him in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. He gets a 3-year, $64M extension with

$29M in 2024 in a deal done by @DHendrickson41 and @CJLaBoy of @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/k11paFvs3o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2024

Clark’s new deal actually buys the Packers some cap space, but still ensures that the defensive tackle will be well-compensated for his performances. He will be the tenth-highest paid interior defender based on average annual value. He had been set to enter a contract year on the four-year, $70 million pact he signed back in 2020.

A three-time Pro Bowl pick, Clark played in all 17 games for the Packers last year, collecting a career-high 7.5 sacks.