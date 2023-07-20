Packers player embracing disrespect narrative after Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets during the offseason, and they have largely been forgotten since. Few are picking them to win the NFC North, with a step back anticipated while Jordan Love takes over as the team’s new starting quarterback.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is perfectly fine with that. In an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Clark said he felt the Packers were being disrespected by the national media, but that he was excited to be in that position.

Kenny Clark says the @packers are 100 percent getting disrespected but loves it and has effusive praise for Jordan Love. #GoPackGo Full Zach Gelb Show on @CBSSportsRadio chat with @KCBoutThatLife here: https://t.co/AhYBek0vvl @jordan3love pic.twitter.com/uwuNeN1ZRk — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 15, 2023

“One hundred percent, but that’s cool. I like it that way,” Clark said when asked if he felt the Packers were being disrespected. “This has been one of the first offseasons where we ain’t really been getting the credit, getting the love.

“Everybody says Aaron determines whether we win or lose, so we love it. We’re going to embrace it. When it comes to Week 1, when the season’s here, we’ll see how everything stacks up. But we’re excited about it.”

The Packers might as well feed on the narrative. Of course, they missed the postseason last year, and few would argue that swapping Rodgers for Love actually makes them better in the short-term, no matter how confident Love’s teammates are in him.