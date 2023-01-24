NFL insider shares Packers’ likely asking price in Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly open to trading Aaron Rodgers if the right offer comes along, and one NFL insider provided some insight on just how massive that offer might have to be.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote about the situation between Rodgers and the Packers in his latest “Football Morning in America” column. If the Packers were to trade Rodgers, King anticipates that they would want at least two first-round picks for the reigning NFL MVP. He also believes New York Jets owner Woody Johnson would “happily” pay that price.

The bigger question is whether Rodgers would want to play for the Jets. Rodgers has not ruled out playing for a team other than the Packers. He does not technically have a no-trade clause in the extension he signed with Green Bay last offseason, but he would need to approve any deal. If the Packers tried to trade Rodgers to a team for which he did not want to play, he could simply retire.

In addition to giving up multiple high draft picks, any team that acquired Rodgers would need to pay him a historic amount of money in 2023. That is one big obstacle standing in the way of any potential trade.

Rodgers, 39, contemplated retirement last offseason. Some feel the Packers will not be able to make the improvements needed to become a championship contender because of their salary cap restraints, which have a lot to do with Rodgers’ contract. If Rodgers does not think Green Bay will be in the Super Bowl hunt next season, he will likely retire or request a trade.

We know one Jets legend who wants to see Rodgers join the team, but it is too early to tell if that is a realistic possibility.