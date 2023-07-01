Packers president seemingly confirms NFL’s ‘Hard Knocks’ team choice

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy may have essentially confirmed the NFL’s choice of team for “Hard Knocks” this year.

In his monthly column for the Packers’ official website, Murphy seemed to confirm that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO show in response to a fan urging him to never allow Green Bay to be on it.

“I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on “Hard Knocks” this summer – should be very entertaining,” Murphy wrote.

Maybe Murphy is just making an educated guess here, but either way, it would confirm what most have suspected. The Jets are one of four teams eligible to be picked by the NFL to appear on the program, and the opportunity to showcase a New York team that has just acquired Aaron Rodgers would seem to be too good to pass up. Even the Jets expect to be chosen, even if they don’t want to be.

The NFL has not officially confirmed the Jets as the choice, at least not publicly. At this point, however, it would be stunning if it fell to anyone else.