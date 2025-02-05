Packers’ all-time scoring leader announces his retirement

The Green Bay Packers’ all-time scoring leader has announced his retirement.

Mason Crosby, who served as the Packers’ longtime kicker, announced on his radio show on Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan Tuesday that he is retiring.

“I think I’ve been putting this off for two years. I think this stubbornness is what served me so well in my playing career. So today, I make my official announcement to retire from the NFL,” Crosby said on his show.

Crosby said that he took time to announce his retirement because he was fearful of “being done with something.”

#TheMasonCrosbyShow 🚨 BREAKING! 🚨 @crosbykicks2 announces his retirement from the NFL. – 17-Year NFL Career – Super Bowl Champion – All-Time #Packers Leading Scorer – 11th All-Time in Points in NFL History Heck of a Career #2! Listen Live: https://t.co/PeXJoepfm6 pic.twitter.com/vF6ybUpAwH — 105.7 The Fan (@thefanmilwaukee) February 4, 2025

Crosby was a 6th-round pick by the Packers in 2007. He kicked for the team from 2007-2022 and spent the 2023 season with the New York Giants. The Packers had tremendous success throughout Crosby’s time with the team. He began his career with Brett Favre at quarterback and then transitioned to the Aaron Rodgers era, and won a Super Bowl and 9 division titles.

Crosby praised Rodgers during his announcement.

“I know we tease and we joke about Aaron, but he’s definitely a guy I have to give a ton of thanks to. He had my back in the good in the bad and the ugly. He always went to bat for me,” Crosby said of Rodgers.

Crosby went 400/492 in his career on field goals, good for an 81.3 percent make rate. He made 739/760 extra points (97.2 percent). Crosby scored 1,918 points during his Packers career, which is more than any other player in the team’s history — by a wide margin. Next up on the list is fellow kicker Ryan Longwell with 1,054 points.

In addition to holding the franchise’s points record, Crosby played in a franchise record 258 games.