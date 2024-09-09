 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

Packers coach reveals team’s plan if Jordan Love misses Week 2

September 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline

Head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday revealed the team’s plans in the case of Jordan Love’s absence.

Love suffered a knee injury at the end of Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil and is expected to miss a few weeks. With Love expected to miss time, LaFleur says Malik Willis will step in as the team’s starting quarterback.

“If Jordan’s not cleared, then we’ll start Malik (Willis) and Sean (Clifford) will be the backup,” LaFleur said on Monday.

Love might not return until sometime between Weeks 4-6.

Willis, who was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, suddenly finds himself as the starter for a playoff contender. That’s a huge turnaround considering he was the Titans’ backup quarterback as recently as three weeks ago, and was the Packers’ backup a matter of days ago.

Willis has been very shaky in his limited NFL action. He has gone 35/67 (52.2 percent) for 350 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions since making his debut in 2022.

Green Bay is already 0-1, and their season looks like it won’t be getting any prettier with Willis under center for the next few weeks.

Article Tags

Green Bay PackersMalik Willis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus