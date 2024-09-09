Packers coach reveals team’s plan if Jordan Love misses Week 2

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday revealed the team’s plans in the case of Jordan Love’s absence.

Love suffered a knee injury at the end of Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil and is expected to miss a few weeks. With Love expected to miss time, LaFleur says Malik Willis will step in as the team’s starting quarterback.

“If Jordan’s not cleared, then we’ll start Malik (Willis) and Sean (Clifford) will be the backup,” LaFleur said on Monday.

Love might not return until sometime between Weeks 4-6.

Willis, who was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, suddenly finds himself as the starter for a playoff contender. That’s a huge turnaround considering he was the Titans’ backup quarterback as recently as three weeks ago, and was the Packers’ backup a matter of days ago.

Willis has been very shaky in his limited NFL action. He has gone 35/67 (52.2 percent) for 350 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions since making his debut in 2022.

Green Bay is already 0-1, and their season looks like it won’t be getting any prettier with Willis under center for the next few weeks.