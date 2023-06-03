Packers wide receiver has huge endorsement for Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is extraordinarily confident in Jordan Love to pick up right where Aaron Rodgers left off.

Doubs had very high praise for Love after OTAs this week, suggesting that he has not even seen much of a dropoff from Rodgers to the new Green Bay starter.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs said, via Dennis Krause of Spectrum News. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

It might help that Doubs could form a better connection with Love than he did with Rodgers. While Doubs did catch three touchdowns in 2022, he was only targeted 67 times as a rookie.

On the other hand, Doubs’ take is at least somewhat reflective of what the Packers are feeling. Keeping Love happy and in the fold was clearly a big priority. They would not do that if they did not think he was going to be a quality starter.