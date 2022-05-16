Pacman Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s criticism of Colin Kaepernick

Pacman Jones is the latest to weigh in on Colin Kaepernick.

Antonio Brown was a guest on “Cigar Talk” two weeks ago and was critical of Kaepernick. He jabbed the former quarterback for taking a settlement from the NFL and for not doing much for the community. He also called Kaepernick “trash” as an actual player.

Jones, who played in the NFL from 2005-2018 (except for two missed seasons during that span), shared his thoughts as well.

Jones spoke with an interviewer from TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport a few days after Brown drew attention for his comments. The former cornerback agreed with Brown on one point but not others.

“As far as the community part, I think AB is right. We haven’t heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement,” Jones said of Brown’s comments.

But Jones disagrees with Brown regarding their feelings on Kaepernick’s desire to play. Jones believes Kaepernick is training with genuine hopes of an actual comeback.

“I just think it’s hard for a guy to fairytale for two and a half hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don’t want to play,” Jones said. “I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That’s another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. After spending the season kneeling for the national anthem, he became a divisive social and political figure. He never played again. He sued the league alleging he was blackballed by them, but he took a settlement and dropped the lawsuit.

Kaepernick recently tried drumming up some interest in playing in the NFL again and even threw at Michigan’s spring game. But those efforts did not yield any interest from NFL teams that we know of.