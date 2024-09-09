 Skip to main content
Panthers get brutal injury news on Pro Bowl player

September 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Panthers helmet on the field

Nov 10, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers may have lost a key player for the season during their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown suffered a knee injury in his team’s 47-10 loss to the Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown will undergo surgery and could miss the remainder of the year.

Brown, a former No. 7 overall pick out of Auburn, is in his fifth season with the Panthers. He made his first Pro Bowl last year after posting 103 total tackles, two sacks and an interception. Brown then signed a 4-year, $96 million extension with the Panthers this past offseason.

The Panthers are hoping to bounce back under new head coach Dave Canales after they went 2-15 last year, but Sunday’s game showed that they still have major issues on both sides of the ball. They now have a new one to overcome with one of their best defensive players out indefinitely.

Carolina PanthersDerrick Brown
