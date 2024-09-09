Panthers get brutal injury news on Pro Bowl player

The Carolina Panthers may have lost a key player for the season during their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown suffered a knee injury in his team’s 47-10 loss to the Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown will undergo surgery and could miss the remainder of the year.

#Panthers Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the #Saints, per sources. The meniscus injury will require surgery, which will determine the exact timeline. A brutal blow in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/CHtGjtlXFK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2024

Brown, a former No. 7 overall pick out of Auburn, is in his fifth season with the Panthers. He made his first Pro Bowl last year after posting 103 total tackles, two sacks and an interception. Brown then signed a 4-year, $96 million extension with the Panthers this past offseason.

The Panthers are hoping to bounce back under new head coach Dave Canales after they went 2-15 last year, but Sunday’s game showed that they still have major issues on both sides of the ball. They now have a new one to overcome with one of their best defensive players out indefinitely.