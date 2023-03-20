Panthers GM shares team’s view on Lamar Jackson

The Carolina Panthers are in need of a starting quarterback, and they recently acquired the top overall pick in the draft so they can address that. Some have wondered if there is any chance they could enter the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes and do something else with the No. 1 pick, but that is not going to happen.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was asked on Monday for his thoughts on Jackson. He called the former MVP a “great option” but a “really expensive option.”

“He’s a great option. He’s a really expensive option. But we’re more focused on the draft picks right now,” Fitterer said.

That stance is hardly a surprise. The only way the Panthers could make a run at Jackson is if they traded the No. 1 pick they just acquired from the Chicago Bears.

The Baltimore Ravens gave Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, which means other teams can extend offer sheets to him. If Jackson were to sign an offer sheet and the Ravens chose not to match, the new team would then have to send two first-round picks to Baltimore in addition to paying Jackson. That option just no longer makes sense for Carolina.

We know of another team with a high draft pick that could potentially try to sign Jackson, but most — if not all — QB-needy teams will likely wait to see how the draft turns out first.