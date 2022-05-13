NFC team interested in signing Cam Newton?

Cam Newton has gotten multiple opportunities over the past two seasons to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. He has failed to do that, but his most recent team apparently has not given up on him.

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk this week that the team has not ruled out re-signing Newton. He said the Panthers have kept in contact with the former NFL MVP.

“We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit,” Fitterer said. “The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

Fitterer added that Newton quickly became a “leader” in Carolina last season.

“He does have that presence, but he’s a team-first guy,” Fitterer said. “He’s a competitor, but he’s a team-first guy so we have no problem bringing him in.”

Newton spent a season as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2020. He finished with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games. He was then cut by the Patriots before last season. Carolina signed him midway through last season, and Newton wound up being benched multiple times.

We know of one other quarterback that the Panthers have their eye on. It seems unlikely that they would bring Newton back given how he played last season. If they do, the 33-year-old would have to be open to a backup role.