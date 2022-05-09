Report: NFC team has not ruled out Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield remained with the Cleveland Browns through the NFL Draft, and there have been no indications that he is close to being traded. At least one team is reportedly monitoring the situation, but it does not sound like there is any sense of urgency.

The Carolina Panthers have not closed the door on trying to acquire Mayfield, Josina Anderson of USA Today reports. Like other teams that might have interest, they are inclined to wait to see if the Browns cut Mayfield.

My understanding is the door isn't 100% shut on the #Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn't in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source. They will roll as is, if need be, per league source. @BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield is set to make $18.858M from his 5th year option. Even if Carolina paid 50% of that salary, that's roughly $9M. That's nothing if he's starting. Add that to Sam Darnold's option…that's roughly $28M –$3M approx above Jimmy G by himself. This is not about money. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 9, 2022

[Cont] Matt Corral getting 3rd round money. Carolina can make this work..just like Seattle can. This is about perception & principle. Teams feel the #Browns have to get rid of Baker. Not soon they don't. Deshaun's making $1M+ this season & we're still waiting to hear his status. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 9, 2022

Anderson also mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a team that could still have interest in Mayfield.

Cleveland simply has no leverage. Mayfield is set to make nearly $19 million next season, which is a lot for a quarterback who has been so inconsistent. More importantly, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason. Mayfield does not want to remain in Cleveland as a backup, and the Browns do not want to keep him. They also would rather not cut Mayfield and eat his salary, but they may not have a choice.

A recent report claimed teams are trying to force the Browns to cut Mayfield. That certainly seems like the most likely outcome.