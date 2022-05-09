 Skip to main content
Report: NFC team has not ruled out Baker Mayfield trade

May 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield remained with the Cleveland Browns through the NFL Draft, and there have been no indications that he is close to being traded. At least one team is reportedly monitoring the situation, but it does not sound like there is any sense of urgency.

The Carolina Panthers have not closed the door on trying to acquire Mayfield, Josina Anderson of USA Today reports. Like other teams that might have interest, they are inclined to wait to see if the Browns cut Mayfield.

Anderson also mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a team that could still have interest in Mayfield.

Cleveland simply has no leverage. Mayfield is set to make nearly $19 million next season, which is a lot for a quarterback who has been so inconsistent. More importantly, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason. Mayfield does not want to remain in Cleveland as a backup, and the Browns do not want to keep him. They also would rather not cut Mayfield and eat his salary, but they may not have a choice.

A recent report claimed teams are trying to force the Browns to cut Mayfield. That certainly seems like the most likely outcome.

