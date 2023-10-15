Panthers punter Johnny Hekker headbutts Dolphins player in heated moment

Johnny Hekker pulled a Zidane during Sunday’s game.

The Carolina Panthers punter Hekker was involved in an incident during the second half of his team’s Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins. After uncorking a 48-yard punt with just under ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hekker took exception to Dolphins linebacker Cameron Goode, who also plays on special teams. Goode gave Hekker a jostle after the whistle, and Hekker responded by shoving him back. After the two exchanged words, Hekker proceeded to headbutt Goode to the turf.

Check out the video.

Johnny Hekker and Cameron Goode getting into it 😂 pic.twitter.com/mMXSo2SApK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023

Here is a closer angle of the headbutt.

Johnny Hekker HEAD BUTT pic.twitter.com/lS2CKFRfqd — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) October 15, 2023

That was a pretty nice sell job by Goode there. He might have a nomination for “Best Supporting Actor” incoming. But it ended up working as the refs assessed Hekker with an unnecessary roughness penalty for the headbutt (though it was ultimately offset by a defensive hold on the punt by Miami).

Hekker was most likely blowing off steam since the Panthers were trailing 35-14 at the time and ended up losing 42-21. But the form on Hekker’s headbutt was almost as good as one you might see from a quarterback.