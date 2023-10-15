 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 15, 2023

Panthers punter Johnny Hekker headbutts Dolphins player in heated moment

October 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Johnny Hekker headbutting a Dolphins player

Johnny Hekker pulled a Zidane during Sunday’s game.

The Carolina Panthers punter Hekker was involved in an incident during the second half of his team’s Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins. After uncorking a 48-yard punt with just under ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hekker took exception to Dolphins linebacker Cameron Goode, who also plays on special teams. Goode gave Hekker a jostle after the whistle, and Hekker responded by shoving him back. After the two exchanged words, Hekker proceeded to headbutt Goode to the turf.

Check out the video.

Here is a closer angle of the headbutt.

That was a pretty nice sell job by Goode there. He might have a nomination for “Best Supporting Actor” incoming. But it ended up working as the refs assessed Hekker with an unnecessary roughness penalty for the headbutt (though it was ultimately offset by a defensive hold on the punt by Miami).

Hekker was most likely blowing off steam since the Panthers were trailing 35-14 at the time and ended up losing 42-21. But the form on Hekker’s headbutt was almost as good as one you might see from a quarterback.

Article Tags

Cameron GoodeJohnny Hekker
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus