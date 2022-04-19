Panthers OC immediately regrets comment about Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo is apparently a big Sam Darnold fan, and he may have taken his admiration of the quarterback a bit too far on Tuesday.

McAdoo told reporters that he believes Darnold has “some magic in his game.” He said one of the reasons he took the Panthers OC job is that he believes in Darnold’s abilities. A reporter then asked McAdoo if he views Darnold as Carolina’s starting quarterback, and the coach responded with an emphatic “yes.” He expressed regret almost immediately.

"Sam is our starting quarterback, yes." – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo "That wasn't something I should have said." – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo a short while later pic.twitter.com/hpLTFBxuKR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 19, 2022

What McAdoo likely meant is that he still views Darnold as a player who is capable of being an NFL starter. However, the Panthers clearly would prefer a better option. They tried to acquire Deshaun Watson before Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Carolina has the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft and is widely expected to take a quarterback.

The Panthers have been viewed as the most likely team to trade for a certain AFC quarterback, but McAdoo’s remarks are enough to make us wonder if he would prefer Darnold. At the end of the day, those decisions will be up to the head coach. That is why the new offensive coordinator felt uncomfortable implying that he wants Darnold to start.