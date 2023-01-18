Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run?

The Carolina Panthers may be trying to recapture some prior glory with their next head coaching hire.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview this weekend with the Panthers for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Schefter notes that Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach for Carolina.

Dorsey, 41, began as a pro scout with the Panthers in 2011 and was then elevated to their QB coach in 2013. He helped Carolina reach Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season (where they ultimately lost to the Denver Broncos). But Dorsey was fired by the Panthers in 2018 and joined Buffalo the following year. He is in his first season as Bills OC and had a hilarious viral moment after a loss in September.

The Panthers went 7-10 this season, firing coach Matt Rhule in September. While Steve Wilks did a very commendable job as the team’s interim coach, Carolina appears to be aiming higher (perhaps even higher than Dorsey).