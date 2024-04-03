Patrick Mahomes’ father facing lengthy jail sentence

Patrick Mahomes’ father is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was formally charged this week in his latest drunk driving case.

Pat Mahomes, who pitched in MLB from 1992-2003, was arrested on Feb. 3 in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to court records that were obtained by TMZ, Texas prosectors formally charged Mahomes Sr. with felony DWI on Tuesday.

The February DWI arrest was the third for the 53-year-old Mahomes. His second DWI charge came in 2018 and resulted in a 40-day jail sentence, which the elder Mahomes served over weekends in 2019 and 2020.

If Mahomes is convicted in the latest DWI case, he will face a jail sentence of up to 10 years and fine of up to $10,000.

Mahomes made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He went on to pitch for five other teams and finished with a career record 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA.

Mahomes has become known in recent years for taking shots at opponents that are bested by his son and the Kansas City Chiefs, though he has remained out of the public spotlight following his most recent arrest.