Patrick Mahomes’ father took savage shot at Eagles after Super Bowl win

The Mahomes family has officially added the Philadelphia Eagles to their list of victims.

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were the victors of this year’s Super Bowl, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a 38-35 final. They grinded out the win despite being down 24-14 at halftime and despite Mahomes aggravating his high-ankle sprain during the game (video here).

Few were happier about the win than Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes. The elder Mahomes was seen in a viral video after the game smoking a cigar. When asked about it, Pat responded with a savage swipe at the Eagles.

“It’s [the] Philly blunt this week!” said Pat of the cigar that he was smoking on. “The Philly blunt!”

Here is the video:

You wouldn’t know that the two-time NFL MVP Mahomes was battling an injury based on his stat line. He completed 21 of his 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps even more impressive, Mahomes rushed six times for 44 yards, including a massive 26-yard run for a first down on the Chiefs’ game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes with the HUGE run to put the Chiefs in prime field posisition pic.twitter.com/l5rwwXxwkg — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2023

As for Mahomes’ father, these antics are nothing new. After the Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Pat had some similar shade for Bengals QB Joe Burrow as well.