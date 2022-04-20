Report: Pat McAfee in talks to contribute to NFL broadcasts

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a popular media figure in his own right. A new report suggests he is preparing to parlay that popularity into a bigger role on one NFL telecast.

McAfee is in talks with Amazon about contributing to its “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. McAfee’s potential role is unclear, but Amazon has a settled two-man booth in Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

There are also reportedly talks about moving McAfee’s daily show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” to Amazon Prime as part of the deal.

The former punter hinted earlier in the week that he had something in the works.

Hey… Let’s all keep it cool but like.. I’m 1000% UP TO SOMETHING. 🗣🗣🧐🙏🏻🚀🤟🏼🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/yUBw4QcUg4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2022

McAfee would certainly liven up any NFL broadcast. He is a lively figure who even has a side gig as the color commentator for WWE SmackDown. He has also fostered close ties with some NFL stars. Amazon’s pursuit of him could hint at a slightly less traditional broadcast when the company takes over Thursday night broadcasts in 2022.