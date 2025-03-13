Raiders sign ex-NFL rushing touchdowns leader

Radio Raheem is officially headed to Las Vegas.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported on Thursday that veteran running back Raheem Mostert is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Mostert is getting a one-year deal worth $3 million from Las Vegas.

At 32 years old, Mostert really hit his stride within the last few seasons. In 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, he ran for 891 yards. Then in 2023, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. He also produced 1,012 total rushing yards that year and ended up making a Pro Bowl team.

Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last season for Miami, Mostert, who also previously had a six-season run with the San Francisco 49ers, lost work to Dolphins teammate De’Von Achane, who became the team’s undisputed No. 1 back. As a result, Mostert finished the year with just 278 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.

Mostert’s new contract with the Raiders reflects both that dip in production as well as his age. But he is still likely to open up the year as the starting RB in Las Vegas, especially now that Alexander Mattison just left the Raiders in free agency (to sign with the Dolphins and essentially replace Mostert).

A former undrafted player, Mostert once suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Raiders. But now he gets to have his full-circle moment as a member of the Raiders, who are working hard this offseason to stockpile veteran skill player additions for their new head coach Pete Carroll.