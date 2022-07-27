Pat McAfee shares just how much film Peyton Manning studied

Peyton Manning did not become a Hall of Fame player by accident. His dedication to football was matched by very few, which helps explain why he became one of the all-time greats. One of his former teammates recently shared just how much film Manning watched as part of the quarterback’s preparation for games and opponents.

Pat McAfee talked on his show Tuesday about the Kyler Murray “independent study” contract clause. McAfee said he was alarmed that the Arizona Cardinals contractually obligated Murray to study film.

Then McAfee compared Murray’s situation to Manning, with whom McAfee was teammates on the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee shared just how much film Manning told the punter he watches.

“I remember getting into a [conversation] with him like, ‘How much you watch?’ He dove into it. ‘Gotta watch every game the other team has played; every snap they played; every practice clip from your week of practice; every game you guys have played that plays against a similar defense that they’re playing; every single third-down situation broke up into there; red zone; every first down operation.’ I think he went threw it all and he was like ‘probably 20 hours of film a week?’ He said he couldn’t even put a number on it,” McAfee recalled.

I once asked Peyton Manning how much film he watched…#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/btKfkaWNU5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 26, 2022

McAfee’s story illustrates just how much Manning was obsessed with film study. Peyton’s preparation showed in his results.

Murray has put together a couple of Pro Bowl seasons since being drafted No. 1 overall by Arizona in 2019. But one has to wonder whether he is maximizing his potential or underachieving.

H/T Indy Star