Pat McAfee Show had great caption for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers appeared as a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and the program had a great caption for the quarterback.

The New York Jets quarterback appeared on the show live via a video feed. At the bottom of the screen, ESPN had a graphic that shared some of Rodgers’ accolades. There was one item listed that clearly did not belong.

The bottom graphic said “New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.” Below that were Rodgers’ accolades:

“Super Bowl Champion,” said one.

“4X NFL MVP” said the other.

Then there was a third one: “Ayahuasca Enthusiast.”

Yes, that’s a reference to Rodgers drinking ayahuasca, which is a plant-based psychedelic. Future Hall of Fame quarterback. NFL All-Pro. Pro Bowl player. Franchise QB. And ayahuasca enthusiast. That is one heck of a description, but that’s part of what makes the McAfee show special.

You can see it on the clip from the show: