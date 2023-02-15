Patrick Mahomes seems to chime in on AJ Brown-JuJu Smith-Schuster nonsense

Patrick Mahomes seemed to chime in on the nonsense floating around on Twitter Tuesday.

Matters got started with Mahomes’ teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a ruthless shot at James Bradberry via Twitter Tuesday. The tweet had to do with Bradberry’s defensive holding foul committed while he was guarding Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The penalty call helped the Chiefs clinch a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

After seing the tweet, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fired back at Smith-Schuster with an insult.

Even former Chief Tyreek Hill took note and responded.

Man played victim 😂😂 lol I’m logging off here today https://t.co/PhXYQM1aig — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2023

Mahomes sent some tweets throughout the day on Tuesday and subtweeted someone with one of his tweets.

“That man must just be bored,” Mahomes tweeted.

That man must just be bored. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2023

It’s unclear at whom that tweet was directed, but it seemed to be about the situation at hand.

Brown seemed to think the tweet about him. In a deleted tweet, Brown claimed that Smith-Schuster called Mahomes and told on the Eagles receiver.

He deleted the tweet lmao pic.twitter.com/xKAF64TGHp — Emotional Spectrum of Confusion (@comradecurls) February 14, 2023

Whether his tweet was intended for JuJu or A.J., Mahomes seemed to want people to cut out the crap.