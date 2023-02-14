AJ Brown rips ‘Tik-Tok boy’ JuJu Smith-Schuster over disrespectful tweet

AJ Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be each other’s Valentines any time soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver Smith-Schuster went viral Tuesday for a savage tweet about Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, on whom he drew a crucial late holding penalty to set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII. You can see the tweet here.

The Eagles receiver Brown was not pleased about the post and fired back at Smith-Schuster less than an hour later.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” tweeted Brown to Smith-Schuster. “[But] this is lame. You was on the way out the league before [Patrick] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy.

“[Bradberry] admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your [sic] like that or ever was,” Brown added. “But congratulations again!”

That led to another tweet from Smith-Schuster, who wrote back to Brown saying, “Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro.” Smith-Schuster also included a thumbs-up emoji as well as a ring emoji.

For context, Smith-Schuster used to be notorious for making TikTok videos in which he danced on opponents’ logos. Though Smith-Schuster has since ditched the practice, he ruffled many feathers with his antics.

As for Smith-Schuster’s play on the field, Brown is right that his career was on the downtrend before he signed his one-year contract with the Chiefs last offseason. Smith-Schuster found his swagger again with Mahomes though, leading all Kansas City wideouts with 78 catches for 933 yards this season.

There was probably no reason for Smith-Schuster to get that disrespectful with Bradberry less than two full days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph. It just made him look like a sore winner, and Brown, who is never afraid to mix it up with opponents, let Smith-Schuster know about it.