JuJu Smith-Schuster takes most savage shot at James Bradberry over holding call

The words “too soon” are clearly not in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s vocabulary.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver Smith-Schuster went viral Tuesday for his absolutely ruthless shot at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The two players were involved in the decisive play of Super Bowl LVII when Bradberry was called for a disputed holding penalty after tugging on Smith-Schuster’s jersey (video here). The holding call, which came on third down, gave the Chiefs a new set of downs and allowed them to run down the clock before Harrison Butker hit a 27-yard field goal to give them the 38-35 win.

Smith-Schuster poked fun at Bradberry’s penalty with a savage tweet for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. He posted a picture of Bradberry (in the theme of a Valentine’s card) with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

The penalty helped the former Pro Bowler Smith-Schuster capture the very first Super Bowl win of his career. But he is an absolute menace for posting that tweet only about 36 or so hours after Bradberry’s error happened.

Bradberry can’t really do much here in response other than to grit his teeth and take the L. But he definitely deserves some credit for the very mature way he has handled the aftermath of the situation.