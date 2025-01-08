Patrick Mahomes seemingly ‘liked’ post about rival coach’s firing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does not seem sorry to see one rival head coach lose his job.

Social media users noted that Mahomes seemingly liked an Instagram post regarding ESPN reporting on the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to fire coach Antonio Pierce. The Chiefs and Raiders are AFC West rivals, of course.

Yikes: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes liked an IG post that the #Raiders fired HC Antonio Pierce. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/L0H7V39Bky — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2025

Mahomes has never had a particularly high opinion of Pierce, though it could be argued that Pierce brought some of it on himself. After being named permanent head coach, Pierce said he would use the controversial “Jordan rules” as inspiration for containing the Chiefs’ quarterback during their annual meetings. The Raiders also went out of their way to mock Mahomes during the preseason on Pierce’s watch, though Pierce himself distanced himself from it.

The Chiefs wound up beating the Raiders twice in 2024, though they got away with one in their second meeting.

Pierce went 4-13 in his only full season as full-time coach and will not be back for another one. It’s safe to say Mahomes got the last laugh.