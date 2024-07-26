Raiders rookie goes viral for mocking Patrick Mahomes with puppet

The Las Vegas Raiders recently had some fun at Patrick Mahomes’ expense during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif.

On Thursday, a video of a Raiders player mocking Mahomes with a puppet went viral on social media. The clip showed Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor wearing a Kermit the Frog hand puppet. The Kermit doll was wearing a Mahomes jersey and sported the Chiefs star’s curly hair

“I’m a b—h,” Taylor appeared to say while moving the puppet’s mouth.

Taylor trying to make fun of Mahomes’ voice drew cheers from people in the background. (Warning: the video contains profanity.)

This Raiders Kermit Mahomes doll is going to age abysmally pic.twitter.com/Z4p5GNCgZL — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 25, 2024

Mahomes has been teased in the past for his high-pitched voice, which some believe to sound like Kermit.

While the Raiders as a team caught a lot of flak online for the video, it was reportedly a fan who brought the doll to training camp. The fan was the one who asked Taylor to wear the puppet. The fan also later uploaded the video to X and has since deleted the post.

The Chiefs play the Raiders on Oct. 27. Fans probably won’t be surprised if Mahomes comes out with guns blazing for that Week 8 contest.