Antonio Pierce addresses Raiders’ Patrick Mahomes Kermit puppet

The Las Vegas Raiders only begun training camp this week and have already made Antonio Pierce’s job harder.

A Raiders players was captured on video holding a hand puppet of Kermit the Frog that was made to resemble Patrick Mahomes.

Pierce, who is entering his first season as the Raiders’ full-time head coach, was asked about the situation Friday. He said the issue is in the past.

“We addressed it as a team yesterday, and we nipped it in the bud. It’s over with,” Pierce said.

#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce on his players mocking Patrick Mahomes with a Kermit puppet: “We addressed it as a team yesterday and we nipped it in the bud. It’s over with.” https://t.co/O1pgJ7OT4q pic.twitter.com/G8yunz1Ocv — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 26, 2024

Pierce may want the incident to be over, but it certainly won’t be forgotten by Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made it clear he took note of the video. Mahomes has gone 10-2 against the Raiders during his career.