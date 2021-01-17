Andy Reid gives encouraging update on Patrick Mahomes concussion

The early word on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be encouraging after the quarterback suffered a concussion during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes had passed all the testing done on him so far and was doing well.

Andy Reid: “(Mahomes) got hit in the back of the head. He’s doing great right now. So that’s a positive. He passed all of the deals he had to pass.” …Not quite medical jargon but the tone certainly seemed optimistic. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 17, 2021

This does not necessarily mean Mahomes will be good to go for certain in next week’s AFC Championship, but it’s certainly positive news. It will likely take a few days to get further clarity on Mahomes’ health situation, as concussion symptoms can be unpredictable and slow to recede.

Both the initial hit on Mahomes and immediate aftermath were very concerning to see. That said, the quarterback’s postgame social media activity was another encouraging sign and indication that he’s doing well right now.

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.

Photo: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane