Patrick Mahomes explains why he does not see himself at Tom Brady’s level

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid athlete in all of American sports. He’s quickly become an NFL superstar. But he still doesn’t see himself on the same plane as Tom Brady, the quarterback he’ll square off against this weekend.

Mahomes’ explanation is a simple one: Brady has transcended the sport to become a global icon. Mahomes thinks he has a way to go to match that.

“He’s someone that’s a global star,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “For me, I just try to be myself and go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.”

To be clear, there are other reasons for this. Brady has won six Super Bowls. Mahomes has won one, and will have to keep on adding to that to get to Brady’s level.

Mahomes has made no secret of the fact that he wants to get there. A head-to-head win wouldn’t hurt, that much is certain.