Tom Brady trolls Salvador Perez over funny lost bet

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez took batting practice on Monday while rocking a Tom Brady jersey, and it clearly pained him to do so. That’s because Perez was forced to wear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threads after losing a bet, but Brady seemed to enjoy it.

Perez made a friendly bet with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, his former teammate, prior to Super Bowl LV. Since the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, Perez had to wear the Brady jersey prior to the Rays-Royals game on Monday. Had the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Phillips — a Florida native — would have had to take batting practice in a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

Perez reluctantly held up his end of the deal, but he wagged his finger at the camera at one point and said, “Patrick Mahomes is the best.” As he often does, Brady had a great response on Twitter.

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

Brady is no stranger to losing a jersey bet. The Michigan alum once had to rock an Ohio State jersey after he lost a bet with a teammate, so he knows how Perez felt.

Brady has become an expert Twitter troll, though much of the trolling comes at his own expense. You can’t blame him for taking a swipe at Perez and Mahomes, who is also a part-owner of the Royals.