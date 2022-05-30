Patrick Mahomes makes big announcement with wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany had a big announcement on social media Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback confirmed that his wife is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Mahomes announced the news by posting a picture of the two with their daughter Sterling, who was holding a sign about her upcoming “big sister duties.”

It’s already been a big year for the Mahomes family, as Patrick and Brittany were married in Hawaii earlier this year. The pair have been together since high school.

The birth of the couple’s first child came not long after Mahomes played in the Super Bowl a little over a year ago. The Chiefs quarterback probably wouldn’t mind if his second child coincides with another Super Bowl appearance.