Patrick Mahomes does something unthinkable on Thanksgiving

Kansas City Chiefs fans adore Patrick Mahomes so much that they would do just about anything for him, but every one of us should be able to agree that what the Super Bowl MVP does on Thanksgiving is not acceptable in any way.

One of the worst-kept secrets about Mahomes is how much he loves ketchup. The star quarterback has admitted he puts ketchup on everything, but we didn’t realize he meant literally everything. Mahomes was asked during an appearance on KCSP 610 Sports Radio Monday if he even puts ketchup on Thanksgiving turkey. Bad news — he does.

“Yeah, dude. I mean, come on. You gotta put ketchup on that — turkey and ham,” Mahomes said. “Come on, you know me better than that.”

It goes without saying that ketchup on Thanksgiving turkey crosses the line. If anyone doubted how much Mahomes actually loved ketchup, that should tell you all you need to know.

There’s no ketchup that is acceptable to be poured over turkey — not even Mahomes’ favorite kind.