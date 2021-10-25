Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint surrounding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday.

Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed 4th down play in the fourth quarter (video here). Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow motion replays of the play.

Matthews retweeted the following tweet shared by Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend.

Showing slow motion replays of gruesome hits or injuries should be illegal.

One of the most barbaric elements of this sport. smh. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 24, 2021

The replays are shown so those who are interested can gain an understanding of how damaging the hit/injury might be. Mahomes has millions of fans and people concerned about his health. Matthews should understand that.

Mahomes left the game after that play and did not return as Chad Henne finished the game at quarterback for KC. Mahomes did pass his concussion tests and said after the game that he feels “fine.”

The Chiefs lost 27-3 to Tennessee and are now 3-4 this season. This really has not been the Chiefs’ year, and they don’t seem to have the answers.