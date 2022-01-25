Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee fires back at critics of her celebration antics

Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews often faces criticism for the way she supports the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was once again the case after the AFC Championship Game. Not surprisingly, she has fired back.

Matthews celebrated Kansas City’s overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night by showering a bunch of unsuspecting Chiefs fans with champagne (video here). She received backlash for spraying alcohol on people — including potentially children — in cold weather. Matthews didn’t want to hear it and thanked a few people for defending her.

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

We doubt any of the recipients of the champagne shower were too upset. Assuming none of them were Bills fans, they had just watched their team force overtime despite trailing by three and beginning a drive with 13 seconds left at their own 25. The Chiefs then won the coin toss in overtime and scored a touchdown to win.

Matthews, who has a daughter with Mahomes, has even received criticism from Chiefs fans in the past. She doesn’t back down from that, either. For better or worse, she is not going to change her ways.