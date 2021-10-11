Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend responds to criticism from Chiefs fan

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews has been known to criticize NFL officials when things don’t go her husband’s way, but not all Kansas City Chiefs fans appreciate her enthusiasm.

The Chiefs were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and Matthews had many of her usual Twitter complaints during the 38-20 loss. She tweeted at one point saying the “refs are never in our favor,” which drew a response from a Chiefs fan who feels Matthews complaining is a bad look for the organization. Matthews told the fan to “shut up.”

Girl. I need you to stop.

This was my team long before Patrick was here. It’s not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player. — Sports Girl Forever (@DeltaRedBoston) October 11, 2021

In the nicest way possible…Shut up — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 11, 2021

Matthews, who welcomed a child with Mahomes earlier this year, is always extremely outspoken. We saw a recent example of that when she ripped the officials over a pass interference call earlier this season. If the Chiefs continue to struggle, she’ll probably have a lot more to say.