Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews showered Chiefs fans after win

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée did not hold back with her celebration.

Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend, showered fans at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne after the Chiefs defeated the Bills in overtime.

Matthews, who has a daughter with Mahomes, is known for her enthusiastic support of the Chiefs. She has been criticized many times in the past for taking it too far and making Mahomes look bad, though she never backs down from those critics.

In this instance, Chiefs fans were probably happy to be showered in champagne. Their team somehow tied the game in regulation despite beginning a drive with 13 seconds left at their own 25. They then won the coin toss in OT and scored a touchdown to win.

The Bills may have helped the Chiefs with a huge mistake late in the game, but that doesn’t matter to Matthews and the rest of Chiefs Nation.