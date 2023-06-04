Patrick Mahomes has funny response to ‘Sunday Night Football’ graphic

Patrick Mahomes shared a funny response via Twitter Saturday to a graphic from “Sunday Night Football.”

The Sunday Night Football Twitter account tweeted a graphic that shared what year of his career each AFC quarterback was entering. Only Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo have more experience than Mahomes, who is entering his seventh season. Mahomes has more experience than 11 of the quarterbacks listed and as much experience as Deshaun Watson.

AFC QB experience in the #NFL. 👀 pic.twitter.com/T3TJdO9hcb — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 2, 2023

The graphic caused Mahomes to realize something he hadn’t really considered — he’s no longer the new kid on the block.

“Dang i got old quick,” Mahomes tweeted, along with a few laughing emojis.

Dang i got old quick 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FlqfP4H8Qr — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 3, 2023

Mahomes will turn 28 in September, so he’s not exactly old, but the graphic is a good reminder of something: we are no longer in the beginning of Mahomes’ career. We are probably closer to the middle part of it.

Mahomes has earned two NFL MVP awards and won two Super Bowls since entering the league in 2017. He is already on a Hall of Fame track and probably has a lot left to accomplish. But at this point in his career, he is one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the league, as surprising as that is to say.