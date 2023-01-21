Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here).

Mahomes remained in the game for the rest of the possession, which ended in a field goal to put his Chiefs up 10-7. But when KC got the ball at their 2-yard line for their next possession, it was Chad Henne who entered the game.

It’s the playoffs, so Mahomes didn’t want to exit the game. He pleaded his case with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid but he was still sent to the locker room.

Patrick Mahomes: "Don't take me out." A discussion on the sidelines with Andy Reid and the trainer.pic.twitter.com/nJlCLrDl5m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Mahomes even slammed his coat after being told to go into the locker room.

Mahomes is PISSED he was sent to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/vxzh2xkQ0P — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Henne ended up leading a 98-yard touchdown drive, and the Chiefs took a 17-10 lead into halftime. Nobody wants to lose Mahomes, but that was a nice showing by Henne in backup work.