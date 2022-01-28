Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend selling T-shirts after being ripped on Twitter

Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews is often criticized on social media for the way she supports the Kansas City Chiefs. She is now trying to turn that backlash into something positive.

Matthews partnered with apparel website CharlieHustle.com this week to design a T-shirt that says “TEAM BRITTANY” across the front. Proceeds from the sales will go to Red Card KC, which is an anti-bullying charity in Kansas City. Matthews began promoting the shirts on social media Thursday and said she will match the amount that is raised and donated to Red Card KC.

I will be personally matching the donation made to Red Card KC🙏🏼❤️ I appreciate the KC Community! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/tkPePzstef — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 28, 2022

Matthews celebrated Kansas City’s overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night by showering a bunch of unsuspecting Chiefs fans with champagne (video here). She was criticized for spraying alcohol on people — including potentially children — in cold weather. She said on her Instagram story Thursday that that was the catalyst behind making the shirts.

“Me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community,” Matthews said, according to TMZ. “I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well. That’s why I’m just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms.”

Mahomes and Matthews are engaged. They have been dating for many years and have a daughter together. Matthews has even faced backlash from Chiefs fans, but she doesn’t back down from that, either. It will be interesting to see how many $36 shirts she can sell.