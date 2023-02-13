 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes has funny take on offseason injury impact

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes in a headband

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs a big scare when his ankle problem seemed to resurface late in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. Fortunately, he got through the game fine, but he does have one little issue with the injury going forward.

Mahomes said at his MVP news conference Friday that he had no concerns about long-term issues stemming from the high ankle sprain he played through during the playoffs. In the short term, however, he expects his golf game to suffer.

“The only thing that will take a hit is my golf game,” Mahomes joked.

One could be forgiven for fearing the worst after Mahomes seemingly aggravated his injury late in the first half. It did not show in the second half, however, as the Chiefs quarterback put together a dominant performance to spark a comeback win.

Mahomes will rest up a bit and be fine for OTAs. He’s probably relieved he doesn’t have any big golf commitments this summer, though.

Patrick Mahomes
