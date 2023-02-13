Patrick Mahomes comes up limping after huge mistake

Patrick Mahomes was able to play through his high ankle sprain during the AFC Championship Game, but things went differently in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs had a 3rd-and-15 at their 31 late in the second quarter down 21-14 to the Eagles. After being pressured, Mahomes tried to scramble for a first down. But the typically speedy quarterback was held back by his ankle injury and tackled by T.J. Edwards after a gain of three yards.

Edwards tackled Mahomes by the quarterback’s ankles. Mahomes came up limping afterwards and was in obvious pain.

Patrick Mahomes gets up limping on his ankle after the sack.#SBLVII pic.twitter.com/KEbwCRuGe3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2023

Position of most stress for the high ankle sprain Pat Mahomes is playing through – toes up and toes out (dorsiflexion + external rotation). He wants to avoid this, especially under load. Ticks all boxes below & was limping heavily. That syndesmosis won’t be happy #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/aq3X8xDx7l — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 13, 2023

Here he was on the bench afterwards:

Feeling the pain. Mahomes obviously aggravated right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/dkItSUTwyc — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 13, 2023

It’s probably years of football instinct that led Mahomes to run in that situation, but he should have known better given his injury. He shouldn’t be scrambling on plays like that with his ankle injury and should just throw the ball away or slide.