Patrick Mahomes comes up limping after huge mistake

February 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Patrick Mahomes down

Patrick Mahomes was able to play through his high ankle sprain during the AFC Championship Game, but things went differently in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs had a 3rd-and-15 at their 31 late in the second quarter down 21-14 to the Eagles. After being pressured, Mahomes tried to scramble for a first down. But the typically speedy quarterback was held back by his ankle injury and tackled by T.J. Edwards after a gain of three yards.

Edwards tackled Mahomes by the quarterback’s ankles. Mahomes came up limping afterwards and was in obvious pain.

Here he was on the bench afterwards:

It’s probably years of football instinct that led Mahomes to run in that situation, but he should have known better given his injury. He shouldn’t be scrambling on plays like that with his ankle injury and should just throw the ball away or slide.

