Patrick Mahomes has great reaction to Chiefs signing Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions after winning the Super Bowl about whether they would be able to keep all of their core players together, and they are doing a pretty good job of that thus far. Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes is very excited about it.

The Chiefs agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with star defensive lineman Chris Jones on Tuesday. Some assumed Jones would have to play under the franchise tag in 2020 after Kansas City signed Mahomes to a massive $500 million extension, but the team decided to spend big money on both sides of the ball. This pleases Mahomes, who sent a couple of great tweets after reports of the Jones deal surfaced.

And yall thought we couldn’t… nvm #RunItBack — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020

Keeping a championship roster together is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL salary cap era. We saw how key players can price themselves out of town with the way the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense fell apart, but the Chiefs are doing what they can to keep themselves in Super Bowl contention.

Mahomes set a very lofty goal for himself after signing his new contract, and having Jones around for another four years should get him a step closer to accomplishing it.