Patrick Mahomes targeting Tom Brady’s Super Bowl tally

Patrick Mahomes knows where he’ll be for quite a while after signing a ten-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also has a rough idea of how many Super Bowl rings he wants to nab.

in a SportsCenter interview on Friday, Mahomes told ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe that Tom Brady’s six Super Bowls made a nice target to pursue.

“I don’t know if there’s a number,” Mahomes said. “I mean obviously you try to chase greatness, and Tom’s got six, so I’m going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.

“I understand how hard that is, really, it’s a one of a kind thing for Tom to be able to get to nine Super Bowls and win six of them, and so I’m just going to go about the process every single day of trying to make myself better and do whatever I can to make the Kansas City Chiefs better.”

At the very least, Mahomes is going to be a very wealthy man. He already has one Super Bowl title under his belt, and he’s certainly good enough to win more if things align for him. It doesn’t hurt to set ambitious targets, especially when he’s only 24.